Odisha to plant six crore saplings this monsoon: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said his government plans to undertake plantation of six crore saplings during this monsoon as 22 lakh trees were damaged in cyclone Fani that hit the state.

Patnaik said while four crore saplings will be distributed among institutions, organisations and public, two crore trees would be planted by the Forest department.

"About 22 lakh trees have been damaged in cyclone Fani. The state's forest department will plant six crore saplings during this rainy season," Patnaik said this while participating at the state-level 'Bana Mahotsav' at Raj Bhavan school here.

Patnaik said the state government has planned to plant 80 lakh saplings in cyclone-hit coastal districts under post- Fani Coastal Shelter Belt and Afforestation Mission. Fifty lakh saplings will be distributed among the public free of cost, he said.

Similarly, Green Mahanadi Mission, Ama Jungle Yojana, Sacred Groves, Green Odisha Mission and other plantation programmes are underway, he informed.

Noting that tree is life, the chief minister advised students to take part in large number in the plantation drive. "If trees exist, our will sustain. If remains unhampered, we will be healthy. If we take care of trees, trees will take care of us," Patnaik said.

"I appeal to the public particularly children to join the plantation programme and help in building a green and beautiful Odisha," the chief minister said.

While handing over prizes to various forest conservation outfits for their remarkable works and winners of various competitions, Patnaik himself planted a Bakul tree and distributed saplings.

