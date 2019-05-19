Odisha, WB showing will take BJP to 300 LS seats: Vijaywargiya

Kailash Vijaywargiya Sunday claimed his party, on the basis of its "big electoral success" in and Odisha, would win around 300 seats, paving way for to become again.

He also debunked Minister Kamal Nath's claim that the would win 22 out of the 29 seats in

"I feel the BJP would win around 300 seats. We are going to touch this figure as we are going to get big electoral success in and Odisha," Vijaywargiya, the party's in charge, told reporters here.

"The government machinery, police and goons in West Bengal were on the same page and people are fed up of this as well as minister Mamata Banerjee's dictatorial attitude and the goondaism of Trinamool workers," he alleged.

He further claimed that after the results on May 23, Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu, who are currently trying to bring about an anti-BJP coalition, would "go into hiding" and the media would have to look for them for comments and quotes.

Asked about the claim of that the would win 22 out of 29 LS seats, Vijaywargiya said, "Right now the question is whether Nath would stay put in his post 22 days after Lok Sabha results."



He said Congress chief had said the CM would be changed if farm loan waiver was not implemented in 10 days of his party coming to power, adding that the government had not been able to write off farmers' loans even after 150 days of assuming office.

"Due to this, farmers are not allowing Congress legislators to enter their villages. So there is a possibility the Congress chief might change the state CM," he claimed.

