OnePlus steps up offline expansion, launches OnePlus 7, 7 Pro for Rs 32,999 onwards

Premium maker Tuesday said it is aggressively expanding its presence in and will set up its largest experience centre in

The Chinese company, which competes with the likes of and in the premium segment, also unveiled the latest generation of its - 7 and 7 Pro priced Rs 32,999 onwards.

"This year, we are going to open three new experience stores ... We will open an experience store in Pune ... and which will be the biggest in the world (with 16,000 sq ft of space)," OnePlus said.

The company already has experience centres in Bengaluru, and

makers like Xiaomi, OnePlus and had started their operations in through and have eventually expanded to the offline route as well. Offline still accounts for a big chunk of phone sales in

India is a key market for OnePlus and accounts for a significant part of the company's revenues last year. OnePlus has previously stated that India is set to become the "second home ground" for the Chinese

According to Counterpoint Research, had 44 per cent share of the premium smartphone (Rs 30,000 and above) market in India in the January-March 2019 quarter. OnePlus had 26 per cent share, while had 19 per cent share in the said quarter.

The category is expected to grow by 30 per cent this year in India, the report added.

In March this year, had unveiled three devices - Galaxy S10+, S10 and S10e - as part of its flagship series that was priced between Rs 55,900-1.18 lakh in India.

Samsung remains confident of continuing its dominance in the premium category.

"We have a strong set of devices and the A80 will soon be available. We see absolutely no relenting on our momentum and are looking at further strengthening. We will continue to be the leaders in the premium category," Senior had told

Rival Apple's base models of XR and XS are priced Rs 76,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. has also upped its ante in the segment with the introduction of P30 for Rs 71,990, while - which unveiled its latest 3a and 3a XL for Rs 39,999 onwards - will start shipping these from Wednesday.

OnePlus 7 will be priced at Rs 32,999 (6GB RAM) and Rs 37,999 (8GB RAM). The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three variants -- 6GB, 8GB and 12GB -- priced between Rs 48,999-57,999.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features 6.67-inch display, is fitted with a triple-lens rear camera setup (48MP+16MP+8MP) and has 4,000 mAh battery.

