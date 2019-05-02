OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition sold out within one hour

OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, on Thursday announced that it's recently launched F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition smartphone was sold out during its first sale on Amazon today. The special co-branded variant received an overwhelming response from the Marvel cinematic fans, selling out within 1 hour of its first sale. The offline sale will commence from 4th May 2019.

Priced at INR 27,990/-, the smartphone comes in Space Blue color variant with an intricate hexagonal pattern design along with OPPO's signature gradient effects. A stand holder inspired by Captain America's iconic shield, a stamped collector's badge along with Captain America themed case, undoubtedly provide an enhanced smartphone experience that has led to the immense consumer response.

Speaking on the announcement, an India spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to have received such a great response for our recently launched F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition smartphone. The proposition of bringing breakthrough technology and the power of Marvel universe, together has enabled OPPO to create a smartphone which is a treat for Marvel fans. This tremendous response reflects the fans affinity for their favourite smartphone brand and their favourite superheroes."



The Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is built with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and supported by 4000 mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging technology. The device sports a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera for low-light photography and a 16MP rising front camera for flawless selfies. The device has been widely appreciated on social media platforms for its stellar aesthetics that resonates with the powerful Marvel universe just like the power packed OPPO F11 Pro.

