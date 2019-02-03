Opposition leaders called up to extend support, says Mamata

Amid the stand-off between the government and the CBI, Minister and Trinamool supremo Sunday said several leaders of opposition parties have called her up to extend their support and solidarity towards her "fight to protect the constitution".

"Leaders of various opposition parties including Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, Omar Abdullah, Ahmed Patel, M K had called me to extend their solidarity and support," she said at the venue of her sit-in demonstration.

In an unprecedented development, a number of officers, who had gone to question Police in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and briefly detained on Sunday, officials said.

Amid escalating tension between Minister and the Centre, Loudon Street in central witnessed a virtual showdown between the and the

Alleging the action was "politically vindictive" and an attack on constitutional norms, Banerjee later began a dharna at Esplanade.

Flanked by senior state ministers, Firhad Hakim, Rajeev Kumar, DG Virendra and ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma, Banerjee was seen sitting on a at Esplanade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)