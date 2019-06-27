Oscar snub led to Anthony Mackie approaching Marvel for superhero role in MCU

says he decided to approach for a role in its superhero after he was snubbed of an nomination for "The Hurt Locker".

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the 2008 war drama was a major critical success for the 40-year-old actor, who prior to that played small roles in such as Clint Eastwood's "Million Dollar Baby", "Half Nelson" and "Eagle Eye".

But despite the critical acclaim for his performance, was passed over for an nomination, while the film eventually won six awards out of the nine nods it received.

"I put everything in that movie. That little f***er matters. We try to protect ourselves and say, 'I'm doing the work for the work.' But when that happened with 'Hurt Locker', it hurt. I had to take a year off of work," the told in an interview.

After the year break, which he called was "very therapeutic", decided to approach

"My line was 'Yo, I'm the black dude from 'The Hurt Locker'. I would love to work with you guys'," the recalled.

At first, Mackie auditioned for the role of Mandarin in "Iron Man 3", a part which went to but his and Nate Moore, who were looking for an actor to play Sam Wilson aka Falcon in " America: The Winter Soldier".

"He has charisma, but he also has the ability to convey integrity in a way that very few actors can. And there's a level of trust between him and the audience," Russo told the outlet.

Mackie said he loved the character since his childhood, particularly because he did not have 'Black' title before him.

"Growing up, I'd always loved Falcon, because he was a comic-book hero who was black who didn't have 'Black' in the title. He stood on his morals. He stood on who he was," he said.

Mackie has since played the part in a total of six MCU He is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)