Govt school in HP to be named after slain CRPF jawan

A government school in the native village of CRPF jawan Tilak Raj, killed in the attack, will be named after him, an said on Wednesday.

The (CRPF) personnel hailed from Dhewa village in Himachal Pradesh's district.

In a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Jai Ram Thakur, it was decided to upgrade the Government Middle School, Dhewa to Government High School, the said.

The cabinet also gave its consent to rename it as Government High School, Dhewa as a mark of respect to the martyr, the added.

Thirty-year-old Tilak Raj was injured in the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in south and succumbed to his in the hospital.

The cabinet also decided to grant an amount equal to the minimum of pay band plus grade pay and fixed DA of 144 per cent to those PTAs/ who have completed three years of service on contract basis as on October 1, 2018, the official said.

The increased amount will be payable from April 1, 2019, he added.

