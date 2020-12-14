Over 100 from IIT-Madras test positive for Covid-19, institute shuts down

-
ALSO READ
IIT Madras-backed start-up develops textiles that can zap Corona in 5 mins
IIT Madras-incubated start-up develops portable hospital for Covid cases
Covid-19 spread may spike in monsoon with fall in mercury: IIT-AIIMS study
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
492 new Covid-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir; tally nears 100,000
-
The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras here has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak with over 100 people, a majority of them students, testing positive for the contagion, a top health official said on Monday.
A total of 104 students and others have contracted the disease and all were doing well in a hospital, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, allaying fears of further spread
Of the 444 samples lifted till date, 104 have tested positive for COVID-19, he said, adding from December 1 to 12, samples from the institute turning positive steadily increased from a few to 33 specimens today.
"All of them are being treated at the King's Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research as per the directive of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and they are all doing well," he told reporters here.
A spokesperson for the institute said all departments and labs have been shut and as of now only about 700 students, mostly research scholars were accommodated in nine hostels.
"Classes are being held online," she said.
Radhakrishnan said though the results showed a 20 per cent positivity rate, there was no need for concern as measures including aggressive contact testing are in place as per the protocol.
Later, the top official told P T I he was now visiting the IIT-M campus for inspection and those being treated at the hospital.
Health officials have also inspected the campus, he said.
"As soon as we started getting cases, we went in for aggressive testing and contact tracing. A majority of them are students and some canteen workers."
On the source of infection, he said "it is said that it could be from the mess," but there was nothing to panic about further spread since all measures were in place to combat it, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU