Over 2 kg smuggled gold seized in Kerala, one held

Tightening its noose around gold smugglers in Kerala, Customs Thursday seized weighing over 2 kg in two separate incidents and one person arrested.

In the first incident, 1.2 kg gold was seized from a person who arrived from via in neighbouring

"Based on the intelligence inputs, the gold compound weighing 1.2 kg was seized by Customs(Preventive) Unit, Palakkad. The suspected career arrived from via Trichy Airport Terminal," said.

He said the gold seized was concealed in a packet and four condoms.

The officer, however, refused to reveal his name as it would affect the ongoing investigation.

Customs sources said the passenger was part of a gang involved in gold

He was allegedly carrying gold to his clients in

Following the seizure, follow up raids were being carried out in number of places in Kerala, sources said.

The seizure was effected by the team of officers of Customs Preventive Division, Palakkad and led by Assistant Commissioner, division, Davis T Mannath, sources said.

In another incident, a man from Ernakulam was arrested by the at the international airport here for 1 kg gold.

The accused arrived here from Dubai, Kumar said.

Early this month, the anti-corruption wing of the CBI in Kochi had registered a case against nine people, including a customs official, in connection with a gold case through the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)