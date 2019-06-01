Pak Army soldier killed in attack by militant in North Waziristan

A soldier was killed on Saturday in an attack on a military patrol vehicle by some unidentified militants in the North tribal district, the said.

The incident happened when an vehicle was on routine patrolling duty in the Boya area of the district.

The vehcile of army was on routine patrolling in Boya area of the district when it was targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and subsequent firing by the militants.

"A 26-year old soldier was killed in the attack," the said in a statement, adding that terrorist activities in North has increased lately.

During the last one month, five soldiers have been killed and 31 others injured various terror attacks in the district.

The Army said that the arrest of facilitators linked to such terrorist activities led to incident on May 25.

Two lawmakers and led a mob that allegedly attacked the post, forcing soldiers to open fire in which three civilians were killed.

