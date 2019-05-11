Pakistan bans 11 organisations for having links with JuD, FIF, JeM

government has banned 11 organisations for having links with the proscribed outifts Jaamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), (FIF) and (JeM), an official statement said Saturday.

The decision to ban these organisations was taken during a meeting between Pakistan's and on Friday.

After the February 14 Pulwama attack, in which 40 Indian security personnel were killed by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based JeM, Khan had said would not spare any group involved in militancy or using Pakistani soil for any kind of terror activity against other countries.

Pakistan's Authority (NACTA), which works under the Ministry of Interior, announced on its website that seven groups have been banned for their affiliation with the JuD, which was proscribed in March by the government.



The organisation which have been proscribed are Al-Anfal Trust, Idara Khidmat-e-Khalaq, Irshad, Mosques & Welfare Trust, Al-Medina Foundation, and Al-Hamad Trust, the statement said.

All these groups are Lahore-based.

Pakistan's took the action on the government's directive to speed up implementation of the Plan of 2015 to eliminate militancy and extremism from the country's soil.

Apart from the seven, Lahore-based Al-Fazal Foundation/Trust and were also banned for having links with the FIF, the NACTA said.



The FIF, like JuD, was also banned in March by the government.

According to the NACTA, Bahawalpur-based and Karachi-based were also banned on Friday for having links with the JeM, which was banned in January 2002.

Recently, the government announced to take control of more than 30,000 religious seminaries.