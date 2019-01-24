Pak conducts training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile

on Thursday successfully conducted training launch of the short range surface-to-surface ballistic "Nasr".

The launch was aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of Strategic Forces Command and to re-validate the missile's desired technical parameters, the said.

" is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight maneuverability," according to the Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The strike range of is around 70-km.

The weapon system has augmented full spectrum deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of credible minimum deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively including enemy's ballistic defence and other air defence systems, the ISPR said in a statement.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations witnessed the launch.

Gen Hayat also congratulated the scientists and engineers on developing the sophisticated Weapon System to enhance Pakistan's deterrence capability, the ISPR said.

He expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these aspects.

Pakistan's Arif Alvi, and services chiefs also congratulated on successful conduct of the training launch.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)