Pak economy grows by mere 3.3 pc in 2018-19 against target of 6.2 pc: Reports

Pakistan's economy registered a dismal 3.3 per cent growth in 2018-19, achieving just over 50 per cent of its projected target of 6.2, as all key sectors failed to perform in the first year of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, according to on Friday.

The poor show came as the cash-strapped Tehreek-e-Insaf government was negotiating a bail out package from the (IMF) to tide over the country's economic woes.

The National Accounts Committee, in its 101st meeting chaired by Secretary Planning, Development and Reform Zafar Hasan, to review the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), came out with the growth figures for the year 2018-19.

The government has anticipated 3.8 per cent growth rate in agriculture, 7.6 per cent in industry and 6.5 per cent in services, thus set up a target of 6.2 per cent GDP growth, reported.

In a major setback to the government, all these targets fell flat, it said.

"It shows the dismal performance of the overall economy in the first year of Tehreek-e-Insaf government," the report said.

"The provisional growth of GDP for the year 2018-19 has been estimated at 3.3 per cent. Growth of agricultural, industrial and services sectors is 0.85pc, 1.4pc and 4.7pc respectively," the report said quoting official figures.

Provisional estimates for the year 2018-19 for the GDP and the Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) have been presented on the basis of the latest data available for six to nine months.

As per the data, acute water shortages during the first half of the 2018 hit the crop segment, as a result only wheat crop showed positive growth of 0.5 per cent while cotton, rice and sugarcane registered a negative growth of 17.5 per cent, 3.3 per cent, and 19.4 per cent, respectively, the report said.

Other crops showed a growth of 1.95pc mainly because of increase in production of pulses and

Livestock sector registered a growth of 4pc while forestry 6.5pc due to increase in production of timber.

Agriculture sector is targeted to grow by 3.8pc on the basis of expected contributions of Important Crops (3pc), other crops (3.5pc), cotton ginned (8.9pc), livestock (3.8pc), fisheries (1.8pc) and forestry (8.5pc).

All these targets were missed except the one related to livestock, Dawn reported.

The overall industrial sector on the other hand showed a growth of 1.4pc while and quarrying sector declined by 1.96 per cent.

The (LSM) sector, which is driven primarily by QIM data (from July 2018 to February 2019), showed a contraction of 2.1pc, it said.

The country's and grew by 40.5pc mainly due to better performance of (Wapda) distribution companies and Independent Power Producers(IPPs).

The construction activity decreased by 7.6 per cent.

The country's industrial sector is targeted to grow by 7.6 per cent during 2018-19, while manufacturing sector by 7.8pc with LSM growth rate of 8.1pc, small scale and 8.2pc, construction 10pc and generation and distribution and by 7.5pc.

Service sector remained major contributor to economic growth as its value added increased by 4.7pc. Within services sector, grew by 3.1pc whereas transport, storage and communication sector has registered a growth of 3.3pc, the report said.

Finance and showed an overall increase of 5.1pc on account of positive contributions from scheduled banks (5.3pc), non-schedule banks (24.6pc) and (12.8pc) despite decline in central by 12.5pc, it said.

has grown by 7.99pc and other private services, a set of computer related activities, education, health and social work, NGOs etc. has contributed positively at 7.1pc, according to Dawn.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)