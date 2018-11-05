Pak's state-run TV apologises for writing 'Begging' during Khan's live speech in China

Pakistan's state-run channel has apologised after it ran "Begging" dateline instead of "Beijing" on screen during the live broadcast of Imran Khan's speech at the of the ruling Communist Party of

Khan, who is on an official trip to to secure an economic package for his cash-strapped country, was addressing a ceremony on Sunday at the in which was shown live by the Television Corporation (PTV).

During Khan's speech, PTV had written "Begging" instead of "Beijing" in the top left corner of the screen.

The word remained on screen for 20 seconds and was then changed.

"Today, during a live address of the during his ongoing visit to China, a typographical error took place, which remained on screen for 20 seconds & later removed. This incident is regrettable. Strict action has been initiated under rules against concerned officials," the official handle of tweeted.

According to the local media, the gaffe has become particularly ironic since is in to secure a package from to try and stall the impending economic crisis is facing.

Information and has ordered an inquiry into the widely criticised dateline slug displayed by the PTV, reported.

The PTV's gaffe came under criticism on with screenshots shared with #begging becoming a top trend on in

During his visit, held talks with and mainly focussing on seeking China's loans to tide over serious financial crisis faced by Pakistan.

China while stating that it would extend necessary support to Pakistan reportedly committed USD six billion funding but did not so far officially confirmed it.

