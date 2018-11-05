Sudan national held for smuggling gold from Sharjah

Smuggled gold bars worth nearly Rs 25 lakhs were seized from a Sudan national who was arrested after he arrived at the airport here from Sharjah, DRI said Monday.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials (DRI) received inputs that Hafez Ahmed Ishag Musa(38) attempted to smuggle the yellow metal which was concealed in the space for batteries in two mobile phones.
The sleuths intercepted him on November three and recovered the foreign origin gold in the form of five tola bars of 24 carat purity totally weighing 761.200 grams and valued at about Rs 25 lakh, a DRI release said.
His wife Safia Dandarawi Mohamed Abbas was accompanying him, it said.
The passenger was arrested and enlarged on bail, it added.
Further investigation in the case was in progress.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
