Christ University, Bengaluru Wins the 'IMA Student Case Competition' in India

IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), the world's leading association on advancing the management profession today announced the winners of the fourth IMA Student Case Competition held in Christ University, Bengaluru was announced the winner followed by Maharashtra Society's Garware College of Commerce, as the first runner-up and finally, Indian Institute of Technology, the second runner-up. The winning teams at the three institutes also received cash prizes of US$ 1500, US$ 1000 and US$ 500 respectively.

The winning institutes were chosen from a stellar list of finalists comprising some of India's top ranked institutes of higher The finalists included and Science; Pilani; Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering, Delhi; Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Chandigarh; Christ University, Bengaluru; Maharashtra Education Society's Garware College of Commerce, Pune; Indian Institute of Technology, and & Commerce, The final leg of the competition was held at Hotel in Pune and was decided by an independent jury.

Announcing the winners, Fenil Vadakken, India Country Head, IMA said, "Congratulations to the winning teams. This is the fourth year that the competition was held in India and we are enthused by the overwhelming response the competition received from institutions across the country. The three winning teams led by Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru displayed a high quality of analytical and presentation abilities and also took a holistic view of the challenge in true reflection of the dynamic and globalized ecosystem that exists today."



This year, teams were given the opportunity to analyze a relevant case study and develop a solution. The case study revolved around a small Peruvian business owner who is considering expanding her B2B business and needs help to evaluate the first six months of operations and determine how to reach her profit goals.

Exulting in their win, team Christ University, Bengaluru led by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat, Govind Vijayakrishnan & Ayesha Sayedsaid, "We're thrilled with our win given the intense competition we faced from some of India's top higher education institutes. This case study was incredibly challenging as it sought solutions that were comprehensive and encompassed all aspects of the business and not just This demonstrates the true measure of future professionals who need to take holistic and in-depth view of business operations."



The IMA Student Case Competition is a global competition held annually across countries and allows students and their professors to showcase their business analysis skills. Each case competition entry was required to present a solution to the case. The case study was common to all participating teams across countries.

