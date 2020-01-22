JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Let five critics of CAA-NPR debate with PM Modi, says P Chidambaram
Business Standard

Pakistan, America are theocratic countries, India is secular, says Rajnath

Our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of the family, but called everyone living in the world as one family, said Rajnath

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh has served as the BJP president, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, agriculture minister in the Vajpayee government, and home minister under Modi from 2014-19
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian values consider all religions equal, and that is why the country is secular and never became a theocratic state like Pakistan.

Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, Singh said: "We (India) said we would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighbouring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We didn't declare so."

"Even America is a theocratic country. India is not a theocratic country. Why? Because our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of the family, but called everyone living in the world as one family," the minister said.

Singh underlined that India had never declared its religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here.

"They gave the slogan of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' -- the whole world is one family. This message has gone to the whole world from here only," he added.
First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU