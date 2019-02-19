Pakistan shooters not taking part in New Delhi World Cup

will not participate in the shooting in New after a top of the national federation confirmed Tuesday that its marksmen had not been issued visas by the

The Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel, had cast a doubt on shooters' participation in the season-opening (ISSF) in the Indian capital.

"We were supposed to fly out by Wednesday morning as the championship begins from Thursday but we were not issued visas today so the visit is as good as off," (NSRF) told

"I was a bit worried about getting the visas after the Pulwama incident and our fears have come true. It is disappointing that our shooters will not get a chance to try to qualify for the Olympic Games," Razi said.

A source in the federation confirmed that one of the shooters was also a Navy Personnel.

Razi said air tickets had been booked as well as NOCs obtained for taking the ammunition to New for the use in the championship.

He said Pakistan had applied for visas for the two shooters -- G M Bashir and -- in the rapid fire category as the event in New will also serve as a for

"We had also applied for a visa for the team manager," he said.

On Monday, the had claimed that it had received confirmation from the that visas were granted to the two Pakistan marksmen, scheduled to participate in the event, and one

Razi said the of the Indian shooting federation had assured him that since the has given clearance the in would issue the visas but that did not happen in the end.

Meanwhile, (NRAI) said it did not receive any confirmation on Pakistan shooters' participation in

"We have received no updates from Pakistan about their shooters' participation," NRAI said.

The ISSF event, which will offer 16 quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, starts at the Dr Karni Singh Range on Thursday.

