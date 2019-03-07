Palestinian killed by Israeli fire during Gaza border clashes: Gaza ministry

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during renewed clashes along the border overnight Thursday, the enclave's health ministry said, with striking a position in response to the violence.

said Saif al-Deen Abu Zeid, 15, died "due to wounds sustained east of (City) a few hours ago."



The teenager was shot during clashes along the border late Wednesday, Qudra told AFP.

An did not comment on the specific incident but said hundreds of "rioters" had hurled rocks and at troops along the border.

Soldiers responded according to "standard operating procedures," she said.

Israeli fighter jets later struck several sites belonging to Gaza's Islamist rulers in the south of the enclave, an army statement said.

The military said the strikes were "in response to the balloons carrying and the projectile that were launched from the Strip at Israeli territory earlier this evening."



Projectile often refers to a rocket, but said it could provide no further details.

A Palestinian security source said a base was struck in southern Gaza, causing damage but no

It was the fifth such Israeli strike since Saturday, each in response to either floated across the border or explosive devices hurled at the border fence.

The uptick in violence has raised fears a fragile truce agreed in November between and Hamas could collapse, with both sides accusing the other of breaching the terms of the informal agreement.

Islamists Hamas have controlled Gaza since 2007 and have fought three wars with since.

At least 252 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 2018, the majority shot during the at least weekly border protests, while others have been hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)