All Out Takes a Stand Against Societal Conditioning, Invites Mothers to Share Their #MujheSabNahiPata / #IDidntKnow Stories

/ -- SC Johnson's All Out hosted an insightful panel discussion attended by Sonali Bendre, well-known child care experts and mothers. The discussion centered around the health and well-being of children and the role of a mother in protecting the health and wellness of her children.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832252/Panelists_All_Out_Event.jpg )



The panel, consisting of Sonali Bendre, famous blogger Ruchita Dar Shah, Dr. Samir Dalwai, and Dr. Rupal Patel, child psychologist, examined the findings of a recently conducted survey by All Out. The survey, conducted in association with MomJunction, highlighted that while the health of children is of prime concern to mothers, the awareness of the risk of a like is low. It also highlighted that while mothers are most concerned about their child contracting and viral fever, only 19% mothers considered considered to be a threat to their children's health. The panelists also discussed how mothers are pressured by society and conditioned to believe that their instincts are all knowing and unerring when it comes to their children, which may prevent them from seeking help or information from others.

The panel then delved into the message behind the #MujheSabNahiPata / #IDidntKnow campaign launched recently by All Out. The campaign, already viewed more than 47 million times, is helping generate awareness and greater vigilance among mothers against the threat of The campaign is encouraging them to share their #IDidntKnow/ #MujheSabNahiPata stories. Sonali Bendre, the All Out campaign spokesperson, said, "Mothers are often faced with strong social mores and familial norms that hinder her. Through the #MujheSabNahiPata / #IDidntKnow campaign, All Out is celebrating tough mothers who acknowledge that they don't know everything and are willing to share their stories to learn from others. I am thrilled to be a part of the conversation, as it helps moms across the country to support and lookout for each other and protect their children from the threat of dengue."



Celebrated blogger and of First Moms Club, added, "Mothers of today must help each other and share their stories and experiences. That is exactly what happened today. This discussion shed light on the risk of dengue to a child's health, and how it can sometimes go undetected. Through this dialogue, we hope to raise awareness about this mosquito-borne disease, and help break the barriers of social conditioning, that have been holding mothers back from seeking help from people around them."The message of the campaign resonated strongly with the mothers in the audience who agreed that the campaign was an important step towards creating a greater societal acceptance for mothers seeking support from others.

About All Out: All Out is part of the family of brands. In 2017, All Out was named the Number 1 Trusted Brand in the household category in by Brand Equity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)