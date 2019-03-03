JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rahul shares video of meeting with small business owners

CM, Tata group captains pay tribute to Jamsetji
Business Standard

Parel Suburban Terminus inaugurated

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Railway minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Parel Suburban Terminus here Sunday.

The two leaders flagged off the inaugural service from Parel at a function at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The new terminus in central Mumbai is intended to reduce the congestion at the busy Dadar station.

Goyal said he was very well aware of traffic woes of suburban commuters as he belongs to Mumbai and has spent most of his life in the megapolis.

Fadnavis said the phase 3 and 3A of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) have been game-changers for the city's development.

Various other projects were launched on this occasion, including work for SolapurOsmanabad new line, Ambernath and Badlapur station improvement and work for Chikhloli halt station between Ambernath and Badlapur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements