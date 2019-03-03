Parel Suburban Terminus inaugurated

Railway minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Parel Suburban Terminus here Sunday.
The two leaders flagged off the inaugural service from Parel at a function at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
The new terminus in central Mumbai is intended to reduce the congestion at the busy Dadar station.
Goyal said he was very well aware of traffic woes of suburban commuters as he belongs to Mumbai and has spent most of his life in the megapolis.
Fadnavis said the phase 3 and 3A of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) have been game-changers for the city's development.
Various other projects were launched on this occasion, including work for SolapurOsmanabad new line, Ambernath and Badlapur station improvement and work for Chikhloli halt station between Ambernath and Badlapur.
