Parties bank on boatmen community ahead of final two phases of LS polls

As the battle for the last two phases of polls intensifies in Uttar Pradesh, the focus once again seems to be shifting to the Nishad community with the and the trying to woo the boatmen.

The boatmen community is spread evenly across the state and constitutes nearly 13 per cent of the electorate.

Some of the major sub-castes of boatmen community are Nishad, Bind, Mallah, Kewat, Kashyap, Dhuria, Raikwar, Dheemar, Batham, Manjhi and Saini, said UP Backward Class Finance and

"As far as seats are concerned, the community can swing the poll fortune in around 20 out of the 80 seats in the state, he added.

Parties have been referring to the community in their campaign speeches.

President had made a categorial reference to the work being done by the BJP-led state government for the community.

Prior to this had eulogized the boatmen community during his visit to Kumbh in took the boat route to test the political water of the state, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

On Thursday, Shah promised to build an 80-feet tall in Shringverpur in district.

Addressing a series of rallies in Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Sant Kabirnagar and Sultanpur on Thursday, Shah said, "The place where the Kewat (boatman) had washed the feet of Lord Ram, the government of will construct a 80-feet-tall

"A grand memorial for Nishadraj worth Rs 34 crore will be built at Shringverpur, Shah added.

According to folklore, it was at Shringverpur -- 45 km from on Lucknow Road -- that Lord crossed the on his way to exile along with Sita and Lakshman.

Shringverpur is mentioned as the capital of the famous kingdom of Nishadraj or the ' of Fishermen'. The excerpt 'Sita, and his brother came to Shringverpur' can be found in the epic Ramayan.

It is said boatmen refused to let the trio cross the river following which Nishadraj visited the site to resolve the issue. He offered to give them way only if Lord let him wash his feet.

The permission was granted and it is mentioned that Nishadraj washed Lord Rama's feet with the water of Ganga and drank it to show his reverence towards him.

The place where Nishadraj washed the lord's feet has been marked by a platform and has been named 'Ramchura'.

Modi, while addressing the Swachh Kumbh, Swachh Aabhaar programme in on February 24, had described himself as the boatmen's 'pradhan sevak'.

Boatmen play an important role during Kumbh. There is a strong relationship between and boatmen. They are dedicated soldiers of Maa Ganga. Without them, the Ramayana of Lord is incomplete, the had said.

Lord Rama, by whose benevolence everyone's boat sails through, his boat was ferried by our naavik friends. I share a deep relationship with you...You call yourself 'Gangaputra', I have come on the call of Maa Ganga to serve you, he had said.

Earlier in March, began her 'Ganga Yatra' on boat, while seeking to navigate the Congress towards regaining its lost political moorings in UP and reached out to voters urging them to bring a government that works for them.

is a symbol of truth and equality. It is also a symbol of our Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb (culture). It does not differentiate among people. Gangaji is the lifeline of and with her support I will reach you, she had said in an open letter on March 17.

said, "Some of the Lok Sabha seats, where the boatmen and fishermen community could swing the polls are Firozabad, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Kairana, Machhlishahr and Jaunpur".

In Ghazipur, Phulpur, Sitapur, Jalaun, Fatehpur, Unnao, Gorakhpur, Ballia and Deoria the Nishad community has a significant presence as well, he added.

The importance, which the saffron party accords to the Nishad community, can be gauged from the fact that it fielded from Sant Kabir Nagar by dropping its sitting

Nishad had won the Gorakhpur seat in a bypoll as the SP candidate and he was supported by the BSP, under the grand alliance between the two parties.

The Gorakhpur seat had fallen vacant after was elected as the of

Praveen is son of who heads the NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party.

