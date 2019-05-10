Lupin launches generic seizure drug in US

Drug firm Friday said it has launched in the US its generic tablets used for adjunctive treatment of associated with that begins early in life.

The company has launched tablets in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg, after having received an approval from the Food and Drug Administration, said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Lundbeck Pharms LLC's tablets in the same strengths, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT March 2019 data, tablets, in the two strengths, had an annual sales of around USD 479 million in the US, said.

The tablets are indicated for the adjunctive treatment of associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients two years of age or older, it added.

Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 849.70 per scrip on BSE, down 1.67 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)