Australian opposition party vows big surpluses if elected

Australia's opposition party on Friday promised to deliver bigger budget surpluses than the government if it wins elections next week, while the ruling coalition warned the policies would harm the economy.

Center-left Labor Party lawmakers and outlined a policy to reduce tax breaks for landlords and some shareholders which they argue would save 154 billion Australian dollars ($108 million) over the next decade.

"We can deliver these bigger budget surpluses and the bigger investments of health and education," said Bowen, who would become in a

The conservative government, which is seeking a third three-year term at elections on May 18, has condemned the policy as a high-taxing plan that would further depress the weak housing market that is weighing down economic growth.

"We are facing some downside risks in the economy after droughts, floods, which is why this is the worst possible time for Labor's high-taxing, reckless agenda," said.

The government in May forecast a AU$7.1 billion surplus next fiscal year. Labor forecast a bigger AU$7.4 billion surplus in the same year under its policies, with surpluses growing AU$57.9 billion larger in the following three years than the government had predicted.

But said previous Labor governments had promised surpluses that had never materialized.

"There's always something very fishy when it comes to Labor's claims about how to manage money and I think that's what we're seeing here again today," Morrison said.

Opinion polls suggest Labor will win the election.

