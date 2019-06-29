Passengers face hardship as several trains cancelled or diverted

-
Several trains were cancelled, many were terminated midway and others were diverted due to construction of an underpass near a village in Punjab's Phagwara district.
Railways said the 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express was terminated at the Phagwara railway station.
The route between Delhi-Amritsar via Phagwara remained closed due to construction of the underpass near Chaheru village.
Many trains were diverted via Jalandhar-Nakodar-Phillaur on the Amritsar-New Delhi route.
The Amritsar-Pathankot-Jalandhar-Jaijon passenger train remained stranded here.
The officials said the Chandigarh-Amritsar train was cancelled, while the Shatabdi ran from Ludhiana for Delhi instead of Amritsar.
Chhattisgarh Express was diverted via Jalandhar-Nakodar-Phillaur onwards Ludhiana, while the Dadar Express coming from Delhi was diverted via Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar, the officials said.
Similarly, the Jan Shatabdi and the Paschim Express were diverted via Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar, the officials added.
