Passengers face hardship as several trains cancelled or diverted

Press Trust of India  |  Phagwara (Punjab) 

Several trains were cancelled, many were terminated midway and others were diverted due to construction of an underpass near a village in Punjab's Phagwara district.

Railways said the 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express was terminated at the Phagwara railway station.

The route between Delhi-Amritsar via Phagwara remained closed due to construction of the underpass near Chaheru village.

Many trains were diverted via Jalandhar-Nakodar-Phillaur on the Amritsar-New Delhi route.

The Amritsar-Pathankot-Jalandhar-Jaijon passenger train remained stranded here.

The officials said the Chandigarh-Amritsar train was cancelled, while the Shatabdi ran from Ludhiana for Delhi instead of Amritsar.

Chhattisgarh Express was diverted via Jalandhar-Nakodar-Phillaur onwards Ludhiana, while the Dadar Express coming from Delhi was diverted via Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar, the officials said.

Similarly, the Jan Shatabdi and the Paschim Express were diverted via Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar, the officials added.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 22:45 IST

