PDP demands separate divisions for Pir Panjal, Chenab valley

The Saturday reiterated its demand for creation of separate divisions for and Chenab valley, saying the governor-led administration cannot adopt different yardsticks for different regions of the state.

The party's remarks came a day after the administration created a separate division for Ladakh, which was part of the division till now.

said his party welcomed the administration's decision and hoped that it would pave way for taking Ladakh towards new horizons of development and tranquillity.

The PDP has been demanding for long that and should also be granted the divisional status, he added.

" and should also be given the divisional status so that these areas get equal opportunities of growth and development," Chowdhary told reporters here.

He said several places in Pir Panjal and have been left in a lurch and people have to walk through the hills for days together as there is no road connectivity at all.

"There are areas in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley which remain cut-off from the outer world during major portions of winter," the said.

Chowdhary said granting divisional status to Pir Panjal and Chenab valley would also address the growing crisis of joblessness in these areas.

