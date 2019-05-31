Pence says US-Canada relationship has 'never been stronger'

Vice has said that is a "great friend of the Canadian people" and that US- relationship has "never been stronger," less than a year after a trade tiff had chilled the allies' historically warm ties.

Pence was in the Canadian capital hoping to build momentum to pass a new trade deal with and

Trump recently removed US and aluminum tariffs on and Mexico, clearing a roadblock to a North American trade deal that his team negotiated last year.

The trade penalties were a sore point in relations that reached a low last summer when Trump called "weak" and "dishonest" after the Canadian-hosted summit of major industrial nations.

" Trump and I believe the relationship between the and Canada has never been stronger and that is a reflection of his leadership and your leadership," Pence told Trudeau on Thursday.

Pence later said at a conference that Trump is a "great friend of the Canadian people." Nelson Wiseman, a political science at the University of Toronto, called Pence's comments "laughable."



"Canada, like the Europeans and the Japanese, is waiting Trump out, calculating reasonably that a new administration will be more grounded and consistent," Wiseman said.

"I don't expect Trump will ever again be in Canada as president. So much for strong relations." The new trade deal , signed in November by the leaders of the three nations , is meant to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. The pact needs approval from lawmakers in each country, and several key US lawmakers and Canada were threatening to reject it unless the tariffs were removed.

Democrats in now want stronger enforcement of labor standards and they oppose a provision that protects drugmakers from competition. Pence insisted that the trade deal will win approval this summer.

Trudeau said the talks with Pence focused on the ratification process. But Trudeau also raised the issue of women's rights in the US, where several states have enacted anti-abortion measures . Pence is a well-known opponent of abortion.

"I highlighted to the that there was a significant amount of concern among Canadians on the new anti-choice laws being passed in a number of American states and highlighted that Canadians and indeed this government will always be a stanch defender of woman's rights and a woman's right to choose," Trudeau said. "We had a cordial conversation but it is one that we have very different perspectives."



Trudeau also brought up the plight of two Canadians held in detained ex- and on December 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Chinese She was arrested December 1 at the request of US authorities.

During recent US- trade talks, the Canadians' cases were raised by the Americans directly with the Chinese after Trudeau pressed Trump after considerable lobbying from Trudeau and other officials.

Pence said the US has spoken out strongly about the Canadians and is renewing a call to release them, but many analysts have said the support has been largely muted. "The and I spoke about it extensively today," Pence said.

Pence expects Trump will meet with Chinese PresidentXi Jinping at the summit next month in and that the US will continue to urge to release the Canadians even while they deal with trade talks with

Pence urged Canada to exclude equipment from their next-generation wireless networks, known as 5G. The US claims is legally beholden to China's ruling Communist Party, which could order it to spy on their behalf.

"We have been very clear with Canada and our allies that we consider Huawei incompatible with the security interests of the of and our allies," Pence said.

Trudeau said Canada's national security agencies are studying it and said Canada will make a decision based on evidence and facts. "Political considerations will not come into our reflections," Trudeau said.

Trump also threatened to apply tariffs on Canadian made cars in what was a series of unprecedented attacks on America's closest ally that left a bitter taste.

"US relations with Canada as with everybody else are at best whimsical, and at worst shaky," said Robert Bothwell, a of Canadian history and international relations at the

"We are not different from any other ally in not knowing whether the will support us or not. And who knows whether will be the next item. So no, all that Pence's visit means is that today things look relatively quiescent; but tomorrow who knows what Trump may tweet.

