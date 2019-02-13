Pennar Industries Reports 34% y-o-y Increase in Q3 FY2019 Standalone PAT at INR 11.5 crore

/ -- Standalone Net Revenue for Q3 FY2019 at INR 397 crore, up by 32% y-o-y



(PIL), a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2018.

Standalone Financial Highlights



Q3 FY 2019 Net Revenue at INR 397.1 crore; up by 32% y-o-y Q3 FY 2019 PAT at INR 11.5 crore; up by 34% y-o-y 9M FY 2019 Net Revenue at INR 1123.8 crore; up by 27% y-oy 9M FY 2019 PAT at INR 33.9 crore; up by 49% Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q3 FY2019Net revenue at INR 575.2 crore; up 38% y-o-y EBITDA at INR 48.7 crore; EBITDA margin at 8.5% PAT after minority Interest at INR 13.7 crore Consolidated Financial Highlights - 9M FY2019Revenue at INR 1569.7 crore; up 23% y-o-y EBITDA at INR 136.3 crore; EBITDA margin at 8.7% PAT after minority interest at INR 39.1 crore Business HighlightsDuring Q3, PIL and its subsidiaries received orders aggregating to INR 498 crore. These new orders were across business verticals such as building products, tubes, solar, railways, and pre-engineered buildings.

Among the various verticals, revenue from at INR 93.8 crore contributed 22.6% to the standalone gross revenue during the quarter. at INR 213.1 crore contributed 51% and the remaining INR 108.6 crores came in from other verticals such as and ECD etc. Commenting on Q3 financial performance, Mr. K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, said, "We are happy to report strong Q3 standalone numbers with revenue and PAT posting 32% and 34% y-o-y growth respectively. On a consolidated basis too, revenue grew by 38% y-o-y. Q3 also saw strong order inflow across verticals barring solar. Pennar Enviro received orders worth INR 62 crore during quarter. We are looking forward to end FY19 on a strong footing."



About Pennar Industries Limited:



Pennar Industries (NSE: PENIND) (BSE: 513228) is India's leading value-added engineering products and solutions company. The Company has a strong presence across growth sectors in through four business units Railways, Tubes, and Steel Products, and its subsidiary companies, Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited, and Pennar's all the manufacturing units are ISO 9001:2008-certified and the Company has presence across 10 industry verticals. Pennar has over 30 years of rich experience and more than 1,000 precision engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies, over 600 customers and seven manufacturing plants located at Patancheru, Sadashivpet, lsnapur, Velchal and Mallapur near Hyderabad, Chennai in and Tarapur in For more information, please visit



DISCLAIMER:



This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.

