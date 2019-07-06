People of Amethi elected me as their 'Didi', not as an MP: Irani

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani Saturday said people of the constituency elected her as their 'Didi' (elder sister) and not an MP, while underlining her resolve to do the best for the region.

She also claimed that she brought projects worth Rs 50 crore for the development of Amethi.

"Amethi has not elected me as an MP, but as their 'Didi' (elder sister). Amethi is my home and I will always safeguard its respect," she said.

The Women and Child Development minister was speaking at a programme in Jagdishpur area here.

Talking about the importance of girls education, she said, "Families should educate their girls. This will strengthen the house and society."



Irani announced that every development block in the constituency will have a fire station to curb incidents of fire and that such stations will be built using MPLAD funds along with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The BJP leader laid the foundation of Rajkiye Kanya Mahavidyalaya and a fire station building. She also inaugurated 26 health centres.

Giving a stern message to the police regarding safety of women, she said, "Safety and honour of women is the biggest responsibility of the police administration. Stringent action should be initiated against any person who tries to play with the safety of women and their honour. I am saying this as an MP to the superintendents of police."



The Amethi MP also participated in a mass marriage ceremony of 21 couples.

Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party, in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)