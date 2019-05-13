Permission for Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata meeting cancelled :

After Amit Shah, the permission for a poll meeting by Chief Minister in the city has been cancelled, top claimed Monday.

Aditynath's meeting on James Long Sarani at Behala in south west Kolkata on May 15 was cancelled after the permission for it was withdrawn by the local administration, he said.

The chief minister is scheduled to address a rally at Phoolbagan in north Kolkata and another at in North 24 district on the same day, ahead of the last phase of polling on May 19, the party sources said.

The withdrawal of permission for Adityanath's meeting follows a similar action against Amit Shah's scheduled rally at Monday in the city.

"Democracy is a joke in Permission cancelled at last moment for @AmitShah Jis rally at Once again Jis rally permission cancelled in South Kolkata. DM & both are working as agent of ruling Trinamool Congress," BJP said in a tweet.

The saffron party has claimed that the government denied Shah permission to land his chopper and address the public meeting.

Accusing the government of "replacing democracy with dictatorship", the BJP in the morning said the has become a "mute spectator" to the Trinamool Congress's alleged undemocratic means to target the party.

The TMC, however, rebutted the allegations claiming that the BJP had cancelled Shah's rally fearing a low turnout.

It made no comments on Adityanath's rally.

