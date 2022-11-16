JUST IN
PFRDA appoints Suraj Bhan as chairman of NPS Trust with effect from Nov 12

Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority has appointed Suraj Bhan as the chairman of the National Pension System Trust, responsible for managing funds under the National Pension System

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Suraj Bhan has been a Trustee on the Board of NPS Trust since 2018

Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority has appointed Suraj Bhan as the chairman of the National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust), responsible for managing funds under the National Pension System (NPS).

Consequent upon the tenure of the present chairman of the trust coming to an end on November 11, 2022, the authority has designated Suraj Bhan as chairperson of the board of the Trustee with effect from November 12, 2022, Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a circular.

Bhan has been a Trustee on the Board of NPS Trust since 2018.

He joined the Indian Economic Service in 1983 and retired as Director General of Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, in January 2018.

He has varied experience across several sectors with the government and public sector undertakings in the areas of economic policy, business, industry and finance.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 19:36 IST

