Piatek wonder strike as Milan stay on Champions League course

Krzysztof Piatek hit a wonder goal and grabbed a second as AC came back to defeat Atalanta 3-1 on Saturday and stay on course for the

Piatek took his season's total to 17, just two behind The Polish star now has scored six times in four starts for since moving from Genoa in the January transfer window to replace

After had given Atalanta a 33rd-minute lead, Piatek struck with a memorable left-footed volley in first-half stoppage time.

swung in a cross from the left, Piatek nipped in front of his marker before volleying into the top corner from 12 yards out despite not even looking at the target.

Turkish put ahead with a sharp drive 10 minutes into the second period before Piatek headed in from a corner just after the hour mark to seal victory.

Milan fans have taken Piatek to their hearts, even devising a new chant "Piatek! Pum pum pum pum!" to mirror the striker's goal celebration of a pistol-shooter.

Gennaro Gattuso's Milan stay in fourth spot but they now have 42 points, four more than Atalanta, Roma and

On Friday, Ronaldo set up to score early and added one himself with defender also on target as Juventus surged 14 points clear in with a 3-0 win over lowly Frosinone.

The win was a perfect way to prepare for next week's last 16, first-leg tie at Atletico Madrid.

