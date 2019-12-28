Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 2,750 cr via private placement of bonds

JUST IN
Piramal Enterprises said the money can be raised in one or more tranches from time to time.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piramal Enterprises on Saturday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

"At the Meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors held today, the Committee approved the issue of secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,750 crores on private placement basis ," it said in a regulatory filing.

