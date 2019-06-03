PM KP Oli to inaugurate travel, tourism trade show in Nepal

-
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will on June 6 inaugurate the third edition of the Himalayan Travel Mart, country's premier international travel and tourism trade show, organisers of the event said on Monday.
The four-day event with the theme and vision to establish Nepal as "Gateway to the Himalayas" will be attended by over 500 delegates from 40 countries, the Nepal chapter of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) said.
"Himalayan Tourism Mart has created an unparalleled platform not only for the Himalayan Tourism Industry but also for the global tourism fraternity, who have set their eyes and value the importance of this unique event," Sunil Shakya, president of PATA's Nepal chapter told reporters.
"Our priority and focus on HTM this year is to add value to all the stakeholders in terms of insightful conference, nation's tourism promotion, networking and mutually fruitful business opportunities between the registered sellers and hosted buyers," he said.
Around 38 International travel bloggers, influencers and media delegates are also invited during the event.
Nepal, one of the world's poorest countries, receives lakhs of tourists from all over the world every year. It on an takes in USD 300 million each year from climbing.
Hundreds of climbers flock each year to the Himalayan nation - home to several of the world's highest mountains, to scale Himalayan peaks during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June.
