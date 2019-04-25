Demonetisation, GST ways to rob poor, small traders by PM Modi, says Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Modi says Rajasthan govt blocking PM Kisan scheme
Maoist violence, EVM glitches mar second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Four generations pitching same promise on poverty but no change: PM Modi
EC orders Eros Now to stop online streaming of web series on PM Modi
NDA govt betraying people since the moment it came to power: Priyanka
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing "injustice" to the people of the country in the last five years, saying the 'acche din ayenge' slogan has now been replaced by 'chowkidar chor hai'.
Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Jalore in Rajasthan.
"Demonetisation and GST were ways to rob poor, labourers, small traders, the Congress' NYAY scheme will benefit them," he said.
"Five years ago there was a slogan 'acche din ayenge'. Now people say 'chowkidaar chor hai' everywhere in the country," Gandhi said while addressing the rally here.
The Congress president said if his party is voted to power, GST will be simplified, 22 lakh government jobs will be given in one year and no permission will be required for three years for start-ups.
"Not a single farmer of the country will be jailed for not paying off bank loans if the Congress voted to power," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU