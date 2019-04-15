Where does all the money for Modi's publicity come from, asks Rahul

With only three days left for the second phase of the general elections, has upped the ante against over the source of money being used for his publicity.

"Priyanka ji said in the beginning that wherever you see, you will find publicity of being done. Switch on TV-Narendra Modi, switch on a radio-Narendra Modi, and walk on the roads- Where does all this money for publicity come from?"

"I tell you from where this money is coming from. Narendra Modi has looted crores of your money and has given to all 'chors' (thieves). Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, and were all given stolen money," he claimed.

Making another poll promise, Gandhi said that the will present a separate budget for farmers if voted to power.

"When the comes to power in 2019, we will present a separate budget for farmers. Like there was a separate Railway budget, we will present a budget. We will increase MSP (minimum support price) every year like we used to," Rahul said.

Talking about providing employment, the Congress said, "Wherever potato is grown, a chips factory is there. Wherever tomato is grown, a tomato ketchup factory is there. We are creating a network of in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Farmers will sell their produce directly in factories."

Gandhi said that the money for the party's ambitious NYAY scheme will not come from the middle class but people like " and Mehul Choksi".

In the manifesto, the Congress, if voted to power, had promised to implement a scheme which will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poor.

Eight constituencies in western went to polls in the first phase on April 11. The state, which has 80 seats, will vote in the remaining six stages of the Counting of votes will be held on May 23 after completion of polling on May 19.

