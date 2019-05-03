'Rajasthan wants BJP', says PM Modi; shares clip of last meeting in Jaipur

Ahead of his visit to Rajasthan to address poll rallies on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra shared a brief clip of his last meeting in Jaipur on Twitter and said, it is clear the state wants BJP.

In the brief clip, people are seen waving at the prime minister with flashlight of their mobile phones on.

"Looking forward to visiting Rajasthan today. Will be campaigning in Hindaun, Sikar and Bikaner. In order to gauge the mood of the state, here's a short clip from my last rally in Jaipur. It is clear people of the sate want BJP, tweeted.

The prime minister's last meeting in the Congress-ruled state was on Wednesday evening.

12 seats in Rajasthan, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to poll on May 6.

PM and President Rahul Gandhi have been intensely campaigning in these seats.

The state has a total of 25 seats and 13 seats went to poll on April 29.