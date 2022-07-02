PM Modi rings up Putin; reiterates need for dialogue and diplomacy

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he reiterated India's long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.
During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.
In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further, it said.
The two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.
"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO said.
The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it said.
