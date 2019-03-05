PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of Rs 5,010-cr highway projects in Tamil Nadu

on Wednesday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Rs 5,010-crore highway projects in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, the government said Tuesday.

The projects are in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and districts.

" will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones for five National Highways projects worth Rs 5,010 crore in district of tomorrow (Wednesday)," the said in a statement.

PM will dedicate to the nation the two-laning of 122-km section of NH-38 (Old NH-234) falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and four laning of 32-km section of NH-381 in district, it said.

The statement said Modi would also lay the foundation stone for four-laning of 116.5-km Vikravandi-Sethiathope-Cholapuram-Thanjavur section of NH-36 (old NH-45C) in Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts.

He will also lay the foundation stone for six-laning of 36-km long Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-48 (old NH-4) in and districts, and construction of two lanes with paved shoulders along with strengthening of existing carriageway of Gudiatham bypass and bypass on NH-75 (old NH-234) in district.

"These projects will benefit by way of reduced carbon footprints, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving," the statement said.

