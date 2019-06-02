Police chief blames president for failing to prevent Sri Lanka attacks

Sri Lanka's suspended police has petitioned the Supreme Court, accusing of failing to prevent the bombings that killed 258 people.

In a 20-page complaint, disclosed serious communication gaps between intelligence agencies and security arms of the government, all which fall under

In the petition submitted to court last week and seen by AFP Sunday, Jayasundara said the country's premier spy agency, the (SIS), ordered him last year to stop ongoing police investigations into Islamic militants.

The SIS, which reports directly to Sirisena, wanted the police to stop all inquiries into extremist Muslim factions, including the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), which was blamed for the Sunday bombings.

Jayasundara said the of the SIS, Nilantha Jayawardena, did not take seriously the intelligence shared by neighbouring which warned of an impending attack by the NTJ.

Jayasundara said despite the SIS not sharing information warnings with the police department, he had initiated action to alert his senior men, but he had no input from the main spy agency.

suspended Jayasundara after he refused to accept responsibility for the deadly attacks. The has asked for a full bench of the apex court to decide the case.

Jayasundara said he was offered a diplomatic post if he took the fall and stepped down, but he refused as he said he was not responsible for the catastrophic intelligence failure.

He said he had been sidelined by the since a political rift between the and Prime Minister emerged in October.

Jayasundara's petition came days after Sirisena publicly rebuked another intelligence official, Sisira Mendis, after he told a parliamentary panel that the suicide bombings could have been avoided.

Mendis's testimony appeared to put Sirisena in a poor light by implying he had not held meetings to review threats such as the attacks carried out by Islamic State.

In a statement, Sirisena denied claims by Mendis that the country's highest security body had not met as often as it should have around the time of the attacks, which were blamed on Islamic State-backed militants.

Sirisena, who is also defence minister, said in a statement he held NSC meetings twice a week, contradicting Mendis who told parliament the last meeting was on February 19, more than two months before the April 21 bombings targeting three churches and three luxury hotels.

Sirisena said he met with the and his top brass 13 days before the attacks and no raised warnings which had been relayed by

has been under a state of emergency since the attacks, but Sirisena announced last week that it will end in a month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)