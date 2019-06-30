Police commissioner checks staff deployment at night in Delhi

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, along with senior officers, inspected the staff deployment on the vulnerable stretches across the city, police said on Saturday.

The exercise called "General Gasht", which was conducted across the city after midnight on Friday, was a routine exercise, where senior officers interacted with the field functionaries to check their alertness and devise further strategies for curbing incidents of crime, the police said.

According to the police, most of the staff were mobilised during the exercise. All senior officers, including the police commissioner, inspected the deployment and alertness of the staff.

Patnaik, along with the special commissioner (law and order), inspected the vulnerable stretches across the city, including those from where incidents of crime were reported recently, and assessed the possibility of enhancing police visibility, a senior police officer said.

The officers also identified the stretches that required rearrangement of staff deployment, he added.

During the exercise, around 6,000 police personnel were deployed on over 600 pickets, including for integrated checking by local police, traffic and PCR purposes, the officer said.

Around 16,000 vehicles were checked, nearly 3,000 people bound down, while 185 people were checked for legal action, the police said.

The exercise was intended to boost the morale of the night-checking staff, keeping in mind that they carried out a tough task in odd hours. A high police visibility and intensity of checking also instilled confidence in the minds of people and acted as a deterrent for anti-social elements, the police said.

