Policeman in ex-union minister C P Thakur's convoy killed in

A Sub-Inspector was killed while three others, including two policemen, injured when a speeding bus hit an escort party of former union minister C P Thakur in Barji village of Muzaffarpur district Saturday.
The mishap took place on Motihari-Muzaffarpur section of NH 28 under Motipur town police station of Muzaffarpur district.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (West), Krishna Murari Prasad said the deceased policeman has been identified as Ratna Choudhary (45).
Injured persons were admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, the Dy SP said.
The policemen were part of an escort team deployed in the convoy of senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP C P Thakur, who was on way to Motihari from Patna to attend a function, he added.
The incident occurred in Barji village near Kali Mandir when the private bus on its way to Muzaffarpur from Motihari lost control and hit the Bolero jeep of the escort party, he said.
Prasad along with City Superintendent of Police Niraj Kumar Singh reached the spot after getting information about the incident.
