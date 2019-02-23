Policeman in ex-union minister C P Thakur's convoy killed in

A was killed while three others, including two policemen, injured when a speeding bus hit an escort party of former union C P Thakur in Barji village of district Saturday.

The mishap took place on Motihari- section of NH 28 under Motipur town police station of district.

of Police (West), Krishna Murari Prasad said the has been identified as (45).

Injured persons were admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, the Dy SP said.

The policemen were part of an escort team deployed in the convoy of and Rajya Sabha C P Thakur, who was on way to Motihari from to attend a function, he added.

The incident occurred in Barji village near when the private bus on its way to Muzaffarpur from Motihari lost control and hit the Bolero jeep of the escort party, he said.

Prasad along with of Police Niraj Kumar Singh reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

