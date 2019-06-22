Pompeo urged to raises almond tariff issue with Modi next week

Ahead of his visit to next week, an influential American lawmaker Friday urged to take up the issue of increased tariff on almonds during his meeting with

has announced a hike in customs duties on as many as 28 US products, including almond, apple, pulses and walnut, in response to higher tariffs imposed by on Indian products like and aluminium.

The commerce ministry last week made public India's intention to go ahead with imposition of duty on American products, a move had previously deferred in the hope of striking a trade deal.

in a letter asked to address new retaliatory tariffs on almonds with during his meeting in next week.

Harder's district is one of the largest producers of almonds in the country, and is the top export destination for the product.

"Our top is meeting with India's his job is to advance American interests, and that includes the needs of the I hope he takes this seriously, because these tariffs could be a big problem for our local economy," said Harder in his letter.

will be visiting India from June 25 to June 27. His visit comes ahead of a meeting between US and on the sidelines of the Summit in Osaka, on June 28-29.

During his visit, Pompeo will meet Modi and his new Indian S Jaishankar.

"India is an important market for almonds. This shipping season, India is our #1 export destination and has been growing in light of the on-going trade situation with China," said Elaine Trevino, of Almond Alliance of in an accompanying statement.

"We are hopeful that these tariffs are resolved quickly and don't disrupt the access Indian consumers have to almonds," Trevino said.

California's largest agricultural export is almonds, the said, adding that US farmers export over USD 650 million worth of almonds to India annually.

"As you are aware, India has just increased the duty on almonds in retaliation for the removing India from GSP treatment for Indian exports. My district is one of the largest producers of almonds in the country and will certainly feel the pain of these tariffs," he wrote.

"We need to be doing more to support our farmers. I request you aim to resolve this issue during your meeting in India. I look forward to your response and learning of progress on these conversations on your trip," Harder said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)