IND vs AUS highlights: Poor bowling costs India 1st ODI despite Hardik's 90

Hardik Pandya's career-best effort wasn't good enough to compensate for a forgettable bowling effort as India slumped to a 66-run defeat against Australia in the first ODI, making a rather unimpressive start to the tour, here on Friday.

Virat Kohli's men started exactly on a note they wouldn't have liked, giving away 374 runs in 50 overs with rival captain (114 off 124 balls) and his illustrious predecessor (105 off 66 balls) hitting contrasting hundreds.

A pitch that looked docile during the first half suddenly came to life in the second as Josh Hazlewood (3/55) bounced out the Indian top-order, including Kohli and a frightened Shreyas Iyer, who got himself into a tangle.

Pandya's 76-ball 90 and a 128-run stand with senior opener (74 off 86 balls) delayed the inevitable but it was always a catch-up game after the team was reduced to 101 for 4 inside 14 overs.

Big-hearted leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/54 in 10 overs) dismissed Dhawan and Pandya in quick succession as India surrendered to scoreboard pressure finishing at 308/8 after 50 overs.

Pandya, who hit seven fours and four sixes, carried his blazing IPL batting form into the first game of the series but it was his fast-medium bowling that Kohli missed on the day as he lacked options when Smith sent his regular bowlers on a leather-hunt.



The series is also a part of

India badly missed a sixth bowling option with none of their specialist batters good enough to roll their arms for even two to three overs.

It was a day when the bowling unit barring (3/59 in 10 overs) flopped badly and poor fielding only added to their woes.



IND vs AUS scorecard: Indian innings

Batsman Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Mayank Agarwal c Maxwell b Hazlewood 22 18 2 1 Shikhar Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74 86 10 0 Virat Kohli c Finch b Hazlewood 21 21 2 1 Shreyas Iyer c Carey b Hazlewood 2 2 0 0 KL Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12 15 1 0 Hardik Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90 76 7 4 Ravindra Jadeja c Starc b Zampa 25 37 0 1 Navdeep Saini not out 29 35 1 1 Mohammed Shami b Starc 13 10 1 1 Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 3 0 0 Total: 308-6 in 50 Overs Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Mitchell Starc 9 0 65 1 Josh Hazlewood 10 0 55 3 Pat Cummins 8 0 52 0 Adam Zampa 10 0 54 4 Marcus Stoinis 6.2 0 25 0 Glenn Maxwell 6.4 0 55 0

scorecard: Australian innings

Batsman Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes David Warner c Rahul b Shami 69 76 6 0 Aaron Finch c Rahul b Bumrah 114 124 9 2 Steve Smith b Shami 105 66 11 4 Marcus Stoinis c Rahul b Chahal 0 1 0 0 Glenn Maxwell c Jadeja b Shami 45 19 5 3 Marnus Labuschagne c Dhawan b Saini 2 2 0 0 Alex Carey not out 17 13 2 0 Pat Cummins not out 1 1 0 0 Total: 374-6 in 50 Overs Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Mohammed Shami 10 0 59 3 Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 72 1 Navdeep Saini 10 0 83 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 10 0 89 1 Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 63 0

As many as three sitters were dropped and numerous sloppy efforts on the field added to the misery.

The normally steady Yuzvendra Chahal (1/89 in 10 overs) earned the ignominy of worst figures by an Indian spinner and Jasprit Bumrah's wretched ODI form (1/73 in 10 overs) continued.

India's fastest bowler Navdeep Saini (1/83 in 10 overs) also struggled like any newcomer does, unable to hit the right length on Australian tracks.

(0/63 in 10 overs) wasn't as costly as Chahal but since the past two and half months, his bowling has lacked sting.

India's eternal nemesis Smith seems ready to torment them a lot in next two months if his 11 fours and four sixes were any indication on Friday.

Not for once was he troubled by the Indian bowlers, who were already under the pump after a 156-run opening stand between Finch and David Warner (69).

A lot of credit should go to Warner and Finch for the manner in which they attacked Chahal.

While Finch used his feet to smother the spin and play against the turn, Warner stayed back in the crease to hit Chahal with the turn, disturbing his line and length completely.

It helped as Smith and Maxwell (45 off 19 balls) had no problems in flaying the bowlers during the last 10 overs.

While chasing, Mitchell Starc's wayward first over that cost 20 runs did give India the much required impetus at the onset but Hazlewood's splendid short bowling saw the end of (22 off 18 balls), Kohli (21 in 21 balls) leaving the visitors out of sorts in a jiffy.

Vice-captain (12) couldn't keep down an innocuous full-toss from Zampa and India were in deep trouble even before 15 overs had ended.

A high percentage of dot balls (148) in the Indian innings also showed how only one team dominated the proceedings.

