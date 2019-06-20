Pranati qualifies for vault finals at Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics

-
India's Pranati Nayak on Thursday qualified for vault finals with a sixth place and score of 13.35 at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
In men's category, Rakesh Kumar Patra did well on Rings but missed a place in the finals, finishing 10th with a score of 13.60. He will be second reserve.
The Indian women's team comprising Pranati Nayak (45.350), Pranati Das (43.000), Shraddha Talekar (42.850) and Papiya Das (36.350) finished their qualifications cum team final competition, scoring 131.250.
The men's team also concluded its qualifications cum team final competition, scoring 229.699. The team consisted of Rakesh Kumar Patra (76.133), Yogeshwar Singh (75.566), Arik Dey (75.100) and Debang Deb (73.167).
"The ranking will be known only later when all teams are done but it is unlikely for anyone to qualify for any apparatus final," Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI) vice president Riyaz Ahmed Bhati said.
All the gymnasts in the men's and women's section performed on all the apparatus (six apparatus in men's section and four in women's categories).
Only the best three scores on each apparatus is considered for team score.
A total of 19 nations are participating in the Championships -- 15 in men's section and nine in women's.
