Will discuss with parties on how to deal with disruptions: LS Speaker

Making his intentions clear on dealing with disruptions, Thursday said he will hold discussions with all parties to address the issue.

He also said that members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house.

"Members should not hold placards and come to the well of the house... Such actions have dealt a blow to Parliament's dignity. It should not be done. There are various other ways for members to convey their message," Birla, who was on Wednesday elected as of the unanimously, told

"I will talk to all parties and discuss with them that what action can be taken against those who repeatedly show placards in the house and come to the well. Such actions of the members show in poor light," he said.

On the issue of disruptions, he said he will hold deliberations with all parties to decide what action can be taken against those members who indulge in such act.

Birla held his first all-party meeting on Thursday after assuming charge and sought their suggestions on smooth functioning of the house.

Underlining that every member of the house should be heard, Birla said, "Every party will be given opportunity irrespective of their strength even if it has one member. He or she should be heard and the government respond whenever required."



As a of the house, Birla said he is fully aware of his responsibilities but added, "Members should also understand they have been elected by lakhs of people. They should raise issues which matter to the last person standing in the row."



In his first address to the house on Wednesday after being elected, Birla said he will run the House in an impartial manner by taking everyone along, while asserting that the should not be biased.

He had also assured the Lok Sabha members that he will remain fair and unbiased.

