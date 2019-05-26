President gives assent to Gujarat bill for redevelopment of 25-year-old apartments

has given his assent to a bill which will facilitate redevelopment of 25-year-old group housing societies in with the consent of 75 per cent residents, instead of all, officials said on Sunday.

The Ownership Flats (Amendment) Bill 2018 was enacted by the Assembly in September 2018 and it was subsequently sent to the for his assent.

The has given his assent to the Gujarat bill recently, a said.

According to the legislation, apartments which were built 25 years ago or earlier can be redeveloped with the consent of 75 per cent of the owners.

Till now, redevelopment of any group housing society in the state required consent of all residents, which had led to conflicts in many apartments.

As many apartments in Gujarat are more than 25 years old and require redevelopment, the new legislation will accelerate such activities, the said.

Last year, the President gave his assent to a similar bill enacted by the Assembly to smoothen the process of reconstructing dilapidated buildings or a complex of buildings in land-starved

The Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Bill was aimed at facilitating reconstruction of old and dilapidated buildings, especially in Mumbai, by allowing "majority consent of the owners instead of unanimous consent".

There are hundreds of buildings in which could not be redeveloped as not all the flat owners gave their consent, leading to fears of collapse and other problems.

According to the legislation, the consent of 51 per cent of the residents will be required for reconstruction or repair of old buildings.

Some state bills require presidential assent.

