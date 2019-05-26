Surat fire tragedy: NGO writes to PM, seeks strict fire safety law

An NGO working in the field of fire safety and prevention has written to Modi, demanding that a strong law be enacted to prevent fire tragedies.

The (UHRF) made the demand in the wake of a fire in Gujarat's district on Friday that led to the death of 22 students attending coaching classes.

"In February, 17 people died in a fire in a Karol Bagh hotel and now it is Surat, where innocent students have been killed in a fire tragedy. How many more fire accidents will we see before we get a strong " UHRF said.

"We recently wrote to PM to bring a strong law to prevent fire tragedies. We had even demanded that the BJP include it in its election manifesto," he said.

Bagla said unfortunately, no political party has so far shown strong will to bring stringent laws despite the Supreme Court's directions in this connection.

"India's growth story cannot be complete without a central law in respect of fire prevention, life safety and fire protection which could cover all the states and Union territories," UHRF said.

"Violating fire safety laws is one of the major causes of fire accidents in .. every building in the country needs to comply with the National Building Code, 2016 The has observed in various hearings and judgments about non-implementation of fire safety rules properly in the buildings which results in lots of fire accidents and loss of lives and property," the NGO wrote to the

On Friday, a massive fire engulfed a four-storey commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat, killing at least 18 girls and four teenage boys at a coaching centre, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)