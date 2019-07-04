JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong posts video on RSS on Twitter, alleges it has consistently taken part in anti-India activities

Hima Das wins 200m gold in Poland
Business Standard

Prince Harry, Meghan say they won't name Archie's godparents

AP  |  London 

Buckingham Palace says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not reveal the names of the godparents of their son Archie when he is christened this weekend.

The palace said in a statement Wednesday that the christening at Windsor Castle on Saturday will be private and that "the godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."

The decision sparked controversy in Britain's media on Thursday, in part because the royal couple's home was renovated with 2.4 million pounds ($3.06 million) of taxpayer money.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic questioned why so much money was spent at a time when public services are under financial pressure.

Critics suggest that occasions like christenings should be public, but Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repeatedly signaled that they're entitled to privacy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU