JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sarri still has respect of Chelsea players after Kepa incident, says Luiz

PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Churu on Tuesday
Business Standard

PRISM urges NHRC to monitor presence of security forces at

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) sent a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, urging it to monitor the presence of large number of the Indian Army and the central armed police forces (CAPF) along the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

The letter said that the presence of large number of armed soldiers in the areas is creating panic among the civilians along the Myanmar border, a statement issued by the party said.

Restricting civilian movement by the troops has created serious problems for the people, the statement quoted the PRISM's letter as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements