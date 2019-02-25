PRISM urges NHRC to monitor presence of security forces at

The People's Representation for Identity and Status of (PRISM) sent a letter to the (NHRC) on Monday, urging it to monitor the presence of large number of the and the (CAPF) along the Mizoram- border.

The letter said that the presence of large number of armed soldiers in the areas is creating panic among the civilians along the border, a statement issued by the party said.

Restricting civilian movement by the troops has created serious problems for the people, the statement quoted the PRISM's letter as saying.

